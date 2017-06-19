A Dance of Sugar and Cream
In 1992, when the Russian-born choreographer Alexei Ratmansky, now the artist-in-residence at American Ballet Theatre, travelled with his wife, Tatiana, from Kiev to Winnipeg to join the ballet company there, they were dazzled by the aisles and aisles of food in the supermarkets. "At the time, food was scarce in the Ukraine, you could buy nothing, and suddenly there was all this stuff," he recently told Roslyn Sulcas, of the Times .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|1 hr
|red blood relative
|60
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|1 hr
|omega
|53
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|3 hr
|wow
|460
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|23 hr
|Spike
|64
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Sun
|red blood relative
|224
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|Jun 9
|weaponX
|1
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC