A Dance of Sugar and Cream

In 1992, when the Russian-born choreographer Alexei Ratmansky, now the artist-in-residence at American Ballet Theatre, travelled with his wife, Tatiana, from Kiev to Winnipeg to join the ballet company there, they were dazzled by the aisles and aisles of food in the supermarkets. "At the time, food was scarce in the Ukraine, you could buy nothing, and suddenly there was all this stuff," he recently told Roslyn Sulcas, of the Times .

