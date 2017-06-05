#3675: New Music for Banjo and Mandolin
Progressive bluegrass group The Punch Brothers most recent album is 'Who's Feeling Young Now?'. Generally associated with traditional American string band and bluegrass music, the banjo and mandolin can actually be very versatile and progressive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|19 min
|teleologist
|54
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|8 hr
|RedhorseWoman
|223
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|8 hr
|Rene Nielson
|32
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|8 hr
|Rene Nielson
|452
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|Fri
|weaponX
|1
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|Fri
|Eagle 12
|62
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Thu
|rsss1
|14
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC