3674: Clarinet-Centric New Music

Hear new music for clarinets on this New Sounds, including a preview of the new album, "Orphic Machine" by Berkeley-based clarinetist and composer Ben Goldberg. The work is a song-cycle based on the poetical writings of Allen Grossman, and includes Carla Kihlstedt singing and on violin, along with Nels Cline, Kenny Wollesen, Ron Miles , and Myra Melford on piano.

