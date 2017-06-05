#3674: Clarinet-Centric New Music
Hear new music for clarinets on this New Sounds, including a preview of the new album, "Orphic Machine" by Berkeley-based clarinetist and composer Ben Goldberg. The work is a song-cycle based on the poetical writings of Allen Grossman, and includes Carla Kihlstedt singing and on violin, along with Nels Cline, Kenny Wollesen, Ron Miles , and Myra Melford on piano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|3 hr
|carlsbad nmex
|17
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|6 hr
|Rene Nielson
|40
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|6 hr
|Rene Nielson
|1
|Nets Ignore Russia's Escalating Intolerance of ...
|6 hr
|Rene Nielson
|1
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|7 hr
|DR SOS
|424
|Jeffrey Gershon to buy Jehovaha s Witnesses sit...
|10 hr
|Rene Nielson
|42
|New Documentary: Jehovah's Witnesses and child ... (Mar '16)
|13 hr
|apocalypse
|272
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC