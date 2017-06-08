18th Street Singers offer spring concert
The 18th Street Singers present their annual spring concert, "The Key of Life," at Luther Place Memorial Church on The ensemble will sing a mix of contemporary classical, spirituals, pop music and more. The group will sing selections from Imogen Heap, Dave Matthews Band, Emilie Sande, Eric Whitacre and Bach.
