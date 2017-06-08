18th Street Singers offer spring concert

18th Street Singers offer spring concert

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

The 18th Street Singers present their annual spring concert, "The Key of Life," at Luther Place Memorial Church on The ensemble will sing a mix of contemporary classical, spirituals, pop music and more. The group will sing selections from Imogen Heap, Dave Matthews Band, Emilie Sande, Eric Whitacre and Bach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ... 3 hr Spike 60
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... 12 hr rsss1 14
News Man who almost died after refusing blood transf... 14 hr carlsbad nmex 52
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 15 hr Newtonian 449
News Jeffrey Gershon to buy Jehovaha s Witnesses sit... 16 hr apocalypse 45
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... 19 hr florida native 8
News Nets Ignore Russia's Escalating Intolerance of ... Jun 5 Rene Nielson 1
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,628,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC