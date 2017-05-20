X Japan leader, famed for intense dru...

X Japan leader, famed for intense drumming, needs surgery

14 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Yoshiki, the force behind Japanese rockers X Japan who is known for such intense drumming he sometimes collapses on stage, on Tuesday canceled upcoming shows to undergo urgent surgery. Yoshiki, whose group was one of the biggest acts in Japanese music history with fanatical fan followings in the 1980s and 1990s, will have treatment to receive an artificial cervical disc, his management said.

