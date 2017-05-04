William Dart reviews the latest class...

William Dart reviews the latest classical CDS

What: New South American Discoveries Rating: 4/5 Verdict: Norwegians find more to Latin music than just Ginastera and Piazzolla Miguel Harth-Bedoya is best known in this country as Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra's music director from 1999 to 2004. During that time, the Peruvian-born American regularly included Latin American composers on concert programmes.

