UCI music program comes together for rare showcase

UCI Symphony Orchestra directed by Stephen Tucker is among the groups performing at UCI Music Showcase Concert on May 6, 2017, at Irvine Barclay Theater. The UC Irvine music department is presenting its first Music Showcase Concert in almost a decade on Saturday, May 6, in the Irvine Barclay Theater.

