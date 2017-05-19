Trippy fractal of classical architect...

Trippy fractal of classical architecture set to classical music

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boing Boing

Depths of Antiquity is Julius Horsthuis' hypnotic slow-motion dive into fractals generated from images of churches, castles and other imposing edifices of yesteryear. It's perfectly complemented by Beethoven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 54 min True Christian wi... 382
News Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca... 1 hr True Christian wi... 2
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 7 hr red blood relative 62
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) 23 hr Jack 39
News Jehovah Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao May 15 Jeromecoates 1
News An Open Letter to Jehovah's Witnesses (Nov '06) May 12 apocalypse 5
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... May 9 True Christian wi... 200
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC