Tickets on sale for Blue Hill Pops

Singer Don Campbell will perform, as will the violin-guitar duo Velocipede, at the 27th annual Blue Hill Pops Concert on Monday, July 3. The concert will salute the late Dan Fogelberg and other 1970s singer-songwriters. Singer Don Campbell will perform, as will the violin-guitar duo Velocipede and the Bagaduce Pops Singers.

