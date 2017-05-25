Tickets on sale for Blue Hill Pops

Tickets on sale for Blue Hill Pops

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Weekly Packet

Singer Don Campbell will perform, as will the violin-guitar duo Velocipede, at the 27th annual Blue Hill Pops Concert on Monday, July 3. The concert will salute the late Dan Fogelberg and other 1970s singer-songwriters. Singer Don Campbell will perform, as will the violin-guitar duo Velocipede and the Bagaduce Pops Singers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekly Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man who almost died after refusing blood transf... 15 min True Christian wi... 4
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 10 hr red blood relative 368
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) Wed Jake999 1,523
News Does the Bible Claim That Jesus Is God? May 23 True Christian wi... 2
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) May 22 True Christian wi... 46
News Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca... May 21 Spike 11
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 20 red blood relative 39
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC