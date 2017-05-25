Three pairs of tickets for the Battle Proms at Burghley House in Stamford up for grabs

The UK's Premier Picnic Concert Series Celebrates their 20th Anniversary Year, and we Have 3 Pairs of Tickets to Give Away! Since their first concert in 1997 the Battle Proms have been treating their audiences to a heady mix of sublime classical music, carefully choreographed Spitfire and cavalry displays, dramatic cannon fire and stunning firework finales. As the series enters its 20th anniversary, the elegant Elizabethan Burghley House will once again play host to the opening night as the Battle Proms returns to Stamford on Saturday 8 July 2017.

