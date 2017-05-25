Thomas Ades and Britten Sinfonia launch three-year Beethoven Symphony Cycle in Norwich
Thomas Ades who wil be laucnhing the three-year Beethoven Cycle with Britten Sinfonia as part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival. Picture: Brian Voce A three-year project to perform all of Beethoven's symphonies by Britten Sinfonia and renowned composer and conductor Thomas AdA s begins with a concert in the region this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|6 hr
|red blood relative
|368
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|16 hr
|GreatSouthbay4040
|1
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Wed
|Jake999
|1,523
|Does the Bible Claim That Jesus Is God?
|May 23
|True Christian wi...
|2
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|May 22
|True Christian wi...
|46
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|May 21
|Spike
|11
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC