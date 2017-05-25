Thomas Ades and Britten Sinfonia launch three-year Beethoven Symphony Cycle in Norwich

Thomas Ades who wil be laucnhing the three-year Beethoven Cycle with Britten Sinfonia as part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival. Picture: Brian Voce A three-year project to perform all of Beethoven's symphonies by Britten Sinfonia and renowned composer and conductor Thomas AdA s begins with a concert in the region this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.