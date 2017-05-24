This ukulele player is more like a guitar god
An amazing ukulele player, a mind-bending global arts festival, and Shakespeare getting an urban makeover highlight our weekend best bets for May 25-28 . 1 Jake Shimabukuro: The dazzling Hawaiian-born ukulele player burst into the mainstream in the early 2000s when he covered the Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" on a YouTube video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|1 hr
|GreatSouthbay4040
|1
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|4 hr
|curtjester1
|367
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|21 hr
|Jake999
|1,523
|Does the Bible Claim That Jesus Is God?
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|2
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|May 22
|True Christian wi...
|46
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|May 21
|Spike
|11
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC