This relaunched magazi...

Focus on the Family revived Brio, a Christian magazine for teen girls that's been billed as a conservative alternative to Teen Vogue and Cosmopolitan, in April, according to The New York Times. The magazine, which shut down in 2009, relaunched last month and has more than 56,000 subscribers already, the Times reported.

