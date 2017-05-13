The Sebastians' Conclude Bach Celebra...

The Sebastians' Conclude Bach Celebration Tonight

The Sebastians conclude their yearlong celebration of their namesake, J.S. Bach, with a festive salon of chamber music for baroque violin, flute, cello, and harpsichord on Saturday, May 13th at All Angel's Church. This sparkling program features music by J.S. Bach and his contemporaries Handel and Quantz, including the amazing trio sonata and Ricercar a 3 from Bach's famous Musical Offering.

