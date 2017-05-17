The only classically trained solo percussionist plays with Slovak Philharmonics

The woman who decided percussions were her true calling, studied them despite physical difficulties, discovered new horizons for herself and others and has become the first percussionist to play solos with classical orchestras comes to Bratislava. Dame Evelyn Glennie will give solos at the May 18 and May 19 concerts of the Slovak Philharmonics performing the works of Ralph Vaughan Williams, John Corigliano and Beethoven.

