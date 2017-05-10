Syrian cause and effect

Syrian cause and effect

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: On An Overgrown Path

News of Decca/Universal Music's release of an album by a young Syrian refugee violinist Rami leaves me conflicted. Of course the humanitarian tragedy sparked by the Syrian civil war is a terrible thing and any initiative that draws attention to it is laudable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at On An Overgrown Path.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 1 hr Jack 11
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 1 hr Jack 261
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... 5 hr True Christian wi... 200
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... 11 hr Jack 17
News Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c... 11 hr FH Chandler 86
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 23 hr Maravilla 50
News For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V... May 4 red blood relative 30
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,381 • Total comments across all topics: 280,895,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC