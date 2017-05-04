Sweet sounds ring out at art gallery
The music of one of the 21st century's most popular composers rang out from the Warrnambool Art Gallery on Sunday. A program of songs composed by Italy's Ludovico Einaudi were performed by pianist Julie McErlain, violinist Chris Philpot and cellist Mike Weise in the free concert.
