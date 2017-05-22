Summer Classical Music Preview
Operatic productions, given their ambitions and expense, are always planned at least a year in advance. But, in making their selections for this summer, the region's major players uncannily reflected our moment of deep political unease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Open Letter to Jehovah's Witnesses (Nov '06)
|2 hr
|apocalypse
|5
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|2 hr
|apocalypse
|1
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|apocalypse
|20
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|6 hr
|Jack
|310
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Thu
|frindly
|14
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|May 9
|True Christian wi...
|200
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|Jack
|17
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC