Stunning Wigmore Hall Debut for Miss Hope Springs
Experiencing the whirlwind of overnight success, numerous decades after she started her career, this summer will see the West End's most unique entertainer, the eternally youthful Miss Hope Springs, make her debut at the Wigmore Hall, one of the world's top classical music venues - which may never be the same once Hope's sprung there on Friday 16th June 2017 at 10.00pm, followed by UK tour. The towering blonde ex-Vegas never-say-die show-business trouper Hope brings to the stage a pantechnicon of career wrong turnings and disastrous love affairs.
