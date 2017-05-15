Study: Tanglewood generates $103M eco...

Study: Tanglewood generates $103M economic impact

Preliminary findings from a new study show that Tanglewood -the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra - has an economic impact of more than $103 million on Massachusetts and the Berkshire region. That number represents an increase of approximately $40 million when compared to the last third-party economic impact study in 2008.

