Star Wars, Psycho, Bach and the Hovis ad all feature in the Sage's new classical season

Star Wars, Psycho, Bach, and the Hovis advert... all are talking points of the Sage's new classical music season, as DAVID WHETSTONE reports The wraps have come off the new classical music season at Sage Gateshead with a programme of concerts designed to appeal across a broad spectrum. Heralding the release of the new Star Wars film on December 17, there will be two performances of a Star Wars Spectacular in the biggest hall, Sage One.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.