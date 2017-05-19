Songs We Love: The Crossing, 'The White Wind'
The new album from the Philadelphia-based chamber choir The Crossing features music by John Luther Adams. Courtesy of Cantaloupe Records hide caption When John Luther Adams won the Pulitzer Prize for music in 2014 for his undulating orchestral piece Become Ocean , you'd be forgiven for thinking of him as something like the Jacques Cousteau of contemporary classical music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|2 hr
|pcloadletter
|387
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|3 hr
|red blood relative
|1,517
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|4 hr
|red blood relative
|64
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|apocalypse
|44
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|6 hr
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Jehovah Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao
|May 15
|Jeromecoates
|1
|An Open Letter to Jehovah's Witnesses (Nov '06)
|May 12
|apocalypse
|5
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC