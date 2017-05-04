Sir Bryn on your doorstep

THE opportunity to see one of the world's great opera singers right on your doorstep this summer is quite a coup for organisers of the Upton House Music Festival. Renowned Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel is headlining the exciting night of classical music on June 8 , also starring electric string quartet Escala, soprano Lauren Fagan and the celebrated BSO Concert Orchestra.

