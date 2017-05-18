Since Russia's ban, persecution of Je...

Since Russia's ban, persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses is 'worse than ever'

Since the Russian Supreme Court labeled Jehovah's Witnesses an "extremist" group, vandals have targeted followers and their banks accounts have been frozen. Stones were thrown at a St. Petersburg assembly hall and someone tried to burn the Moscow home of a Jehovah's Witness to the ground, a church spokesman said.

