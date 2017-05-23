San Diego Symphony on Saturday night - the best concert ever
With a name as famous and venerated as Charles Dutoit, it is tempting to fall into a false sense of value. Well, I guess the May 20th concert by the San Diego Symphony was the best one I've heard them perform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|2 hr
|wow
|355
|Does the Bible Claim That Jesus Is God?
|5 hr
|True Christian wi...
|2
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|11 hr
|red blood relative
|1,520
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|Mon
|True Christian wi...
|46
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|May 21
|Spike
|11
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Jehovah Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao
|May 15
|Jeromecoates
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC