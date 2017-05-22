Roger Moore dies at 89; debonair British actor played James Bond in 7 movies

Roger Moore, the suave British actor who starred in seven James Bond movies and brought a likable, comedic dimension to the unflappable secret agent, has died after a short battle with cancer, his family said Tuesday. He was 89. From 1973 to 1985, Moore was Agent 007 in "Live and Let Die," "The Man with the Golden Gun," "The Spy Who Loved Me," "Moonraker," "For Your Eyes Only," "Octopussy" and "A View to a Kill."

