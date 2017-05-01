Ringwald Announces 2017-2018 Season
The Ringwald Theatre dips into the musical well for their 11th season; presenting three musical in one season, two from legendary composer Stephen Sondheim in what will become our "Sondheim Spring". This season also includes the Michigan premier of the stage version of a beloved horror film and the return of a classic gay comedy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|54 min
|FH Chandler
|69
|For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V...
|3 hr
|The Real Karen
|22
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|5 hr
|I_know_better_now
|169
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Apr 29
|TempleMicrowave
|2,276
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|Apr 28
|red blood relative
|195
|Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finall...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC