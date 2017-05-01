Ringwald Announces 2017-2018 Season

The Ringwald Theatre dips into the musical well for their 11th season; presenting three musical in one season, two from legendary composer Stephen Sondheim in what will become our "Sondheim Spring". This season also includes the Michigan premier of the stage version of a beloved horror film and the return of a classic gay comedy.

