Rich tapestry of classical music is ready to unfold
Music reviewer TREVOR HOWELL has been looking at what this summer's season of classical concerts in Henley and the surrounding area hold in store. Having covered chamber music and opera, this week he previews the choral and orchestral calendar Choirs and choral societies in the area continue to show ambition and creativity in their choices of repertoire, both old and new.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Henley Standard.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Jack
|28
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|5 hr
|curtjester1
|361
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|6 hr
|Jack
|36
|Jehovah Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao
|Mon
|Jeromecoates
|1
|An Open Letter to Jehovah's Witnesses (Nov '06)
|May 12
|apocalypse
|5
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|May 12
|apocalypse
|1
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|May 9
|True Christian wi...
|200
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC