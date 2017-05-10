Return visit of former Church Organist
LESLIE Pearson will be returning with two other world class colleagues to St Edward's Church, Cheddleton, on Friday, May 19, for a musical evening of light classical music and songs from the shows. Leslie Pearson, born in Cheddleton and one time organist of the church, is one of Britain's most versatile and distinguished keyboard players..
