Refugee orchestra blends musical notes from Syria to Tibet

Musicians rehearse ahead of a performance of 'Refugees for Refugees', a musical project aimed at raising money for refugees and involving musicians from Belgium, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Tibet, at Kortrijk's theatre, Belgium. KORTRIJK, Belgium: A Belgium-based group of refugee musicians has banded together in an orchestra that blends musical influences as diverse as their home countries from Syria to Tibet.

