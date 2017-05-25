Ray Davies to headline BBC Proms in t...

Ray Davies to headline BBC Proms in the Park

The Kinks legend will perform at London's Hyde Park along with the likes of Elaine Paige, Gilbert O'Sullivan and 90s pop groups Steps and Texas. The 72-year-old rock veteran - who is set to release new solo album 'Americana' later this year - will lead a full orchestra and chorus in renditions of The Kinks hits including 'Sunny Afternoon', 'Lola' and 'Waterloo Sunset'.

