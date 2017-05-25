Ray Davies to headline BBC Proms in the Park
The Kinks legend will perform at London's Hyde Park along with the likes of Elaine Paige, Gilbert O'Sullivan and 90s pop groups Steps and Texas. The 72-year-old rock veteran - who is set to release new solo album 'Americana' later this year - will lead a full orchestra and chorus in renditions of The Kinks hits including 'Sunny Afternoon', 'Lola' and 'Waterloo Sunset'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|Spike
|48
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|3 hr
|Spike
|7
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|9 hr
|jad2017
|375
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Wed
|Jake999
|1,523
|Does the Bible Claim That Jesus Is God?
|May 23
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|May 21
|Spike
|11
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC