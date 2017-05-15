Philadelphia Orchestra to get nationa...

Philadelphia Orchestra to get national SiriusXM broadcasts

22 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Philadelphia Orchestra will return to national radio with a broadcast Monday night, and will appear three times a week for at least the next year on SiriusXM. Philly.com reports the orchestra has only sporadically appeared on national radio since losing the sponsorship of its nationally syndicated series in 1990.

