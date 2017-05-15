Out and About: Measures of classical music in Floyd
There will, however, be a dash of mandolin in the Classical Music in the Mountains performances that take place Friday through Sunday in Floyd, organized by the Virginia's Blue Ridge Musical Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|18 min
|True Christian wi...
|375
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|25 min
|True Christian wi...
|35
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|5 hr
|red blood relative
|43
|Jehovah Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao
|Mon
|Jeromecoates
|1
|An Open Letter to Jehovah's Witnesses (Nov '06)
|May 12
|apocalypse
|5
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|May 12
|apocalypse
|1
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|May 9
|True Christian wi...
|200
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC