Oscar at the Opera House: 'It's not everyday you get to remix a classical work'

Musical depth: Oscar Gill loves his baritone sax which he played at the Opera House during a three-day workshop with members of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields chamber orchestra. His mother, Helen Gill was a professional symphonic trumpeter and Oscar has just returned from a workshop at the Opera House where he was only one of 38 high school students to work with the acclaimed Academy of St Martin in the Fields chamber orchestra.

