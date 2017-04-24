Opera House shot for rising music star
Albury High cellist Aylish Jorgensen takes part in two-day workshop with Academy of St Martin in the Fields chamber orchestra ALBURY High School musician Aylish Jorgensen was one of just 38 New South Wales students to be selected for a workshop with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields and perform at the Sydney Opera House last weekend. The 14-year-old cellist joined the world-famous London chamber orchestra when they toured Australia for the first time almost 30 years.
