Nordic Music Days festival comes to the UK for the first time
The world-famous contemporary classical festival Nordic Music Days will land on UK shores, and take over Southbank Centre's site, for the very first time this September. The Nordic spectacular showcases pioneering contemporary compositions by Nordic composers and sound artists, performed by some of the UK's most exciting ensembles and soloists, alongside a wide-ranging programme of talks, workshops and family events.
