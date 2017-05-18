Nighttime light show coming to Harry Potter land at Universal Studios Hollywood

Concept art depicting “The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle” that will project on the castle and around “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” area at Universal Studios Hollywood beginning Friday, June 23, at the theme park. The five-minute show, called “The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle,” was inspired by last year's opening ceremonies of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.