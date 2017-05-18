Nighttime light show coming to Harry Potter land at Universal Studios Hollywood
Concept art depicting “The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle” that will project on the castle and around “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” area at Universal Studios Hollywood beginning Friday, June 23, at the theme park. The five-minute show, called “The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle,” was inspired by last year's opening ceremonies of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|10 hr
|Spike
|45
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|21 hr
|Spike
|11
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|Sat
|red blood relative
|354
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Sat
|red blood relative
|1,517
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Sat
|red blood relative
|39
|Jehovah Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao
|May 15
|Jeromecoates
|1
|An Open Letter to Jehovah's Witnesses (Nov '06)
|May 12
|apocalypse
|5
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC