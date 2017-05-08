New Century Chamber Orchestra announc...

New Century Chamber Orchestra announces new season and a new artistic partner

14 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

In his new post as the New Century Chamber Orchestra's artistic partner, British violinist Daniel Hope will guide the San Francisco-based string orchestra throughout the 2017-18 season, while also serving as leader and soloist in two of its four programs. Hope, who made his debut with New Century in February 2016 as guest concertmaster, returns in the expanded role.

