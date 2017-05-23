Need a Rigoletto? Herea s your man

Need a Rigoletto? Herea s your man

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

There's no fast track in opera, but Quinn Kelsey has made an impressive rise to the title role of "Rigoletto." In recent years, Kelsey has become one of the world's go-to interpreters of Verdi's tragic court jester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 19 min jad2017 360
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 14 hr rsss1 1,522
News Does the Bible Claim That Jesus Is God? 22 hr True Christian wi... 2
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) Mon True Christian wi... 46
News Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca... May 21 Spike 11
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 20 red blood relative 39
News Jehovah Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao May 15 Jeromecoates 1
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC