NBC to air 'Jesus Christ Superstar' live next Easter Sunday

In this April 4, 2014 file photo, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, left, and lyricist Tim Rice announce the new "Jesus Christ Superstar" North American arena tour at a press conference in New York. NBC announced Wednesday, May 10, 2017, that it will bring to broadcast television "Jesus Christ Superstar Live!," the iconic 1971 Broadway rock opera by Webber and Rice.

