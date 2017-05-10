Music from around the world and across the spectrum at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival
People can enjoy music from around the world and across the spectrum at this year's Norfolk and Norwich Festival. The arts extravaganza runs from May 12 to 28 and is offering a packed contemporary and classical music programme as part of its line-up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|3 hr
|LaLaland
|84
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|7 hr
|TempleMicrowave
|246
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|7 hr
|Maravilla
|50
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|7 hr
|Maravilla
|11
|For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V...
|May 4
|red blood relative
|30
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 4
|jace
|5
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Apr 29
|TempleMicrowave
|2,276
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC