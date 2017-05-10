Mozart was my most intimidating role,...

Mozart was my most intimidating role, says War & Peace actor Aneurin Barnard

War & Peace star Aneurin Barnard has said his new role playing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart has been more intimidating than any other historical figure he has taken on. The Welsh actor has played numerous real-life people including photographer David Bailey, King Richard III and Cilla Black's partner Bobby Willis, but he said performing as one of the greatest composers of all time in new movie Interlude In Prague was even more challenging.

