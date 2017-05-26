More
Scotty McCreery will perform with the National Symphony Orchestra as part of the National Memorial Day Concert airing live on PBS on Sunday, May 28, at 7 p.m. CT. The concert, which will be filmed from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC, will also be live-streamed on PBS' Facebook Live .
Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|Spike
|48
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|6 hr
|Spike
|7
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|12 hr
|jad2017
|375
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Wed
|Jake999
|1,523
|Does the Bible Claim That Jesus Is God?
|May 23
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|May 21
|Spike
|11
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC