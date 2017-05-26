More

More

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 102.9 The New W4 Country

Scotty McCreery will perform with the National Symphony Orchestra as part of the National Memorial Day Concert airing live on PBS on Sunday, May 28, at 7 p.m. CT. The concert, which will be filmed from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC, will also be live-streamed on PBS' Facebook Live .

Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) 6 hr Spike 48
News Man who almost died after refusing blood transf... 6 hr Spike 7
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 12 hr jad2017 375
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) Wed Jake999 1,523
News Does the Bible Claim That Jesus Is God? May 23 True Christian wi... 2
News Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca... May 21 Spike 11
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 20 red blood relative 39
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,309,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC