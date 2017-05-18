Minister announces NZSO appointments
Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Maggie Barry announced today the appointment of two new members to the board of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra , as well as the reappointment of the chair and two members. "The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra is world-class and is going from strength to strength with exciting programmes of performances," said Minister Barry.
