Manfred Honeck conducts the San Francisco Symphony Thursday-Saturday in Davies Symphony Hall
Composers are people, and just like your parents, many of them become more reliably and emphatically themselves as they get older. With each passing year, the familiar moods, concerns and modes of expression move closer to center stage and manifest themselves in ever more distilled form.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|Spike
|62
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|5 hr
|cadas92
|36
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|19 hr
|teleologist
|10
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|Thu
|wow
|409
|About 10,000 Jehovaha s Witnesses coming to Col...
|Thu
|True Christian wi...
|22
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|May 24
|Jake999
|1,523
|Does the Bible Claim That Jesus Is God?
|May 23
|True Christian wi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC