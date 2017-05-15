Making classical music cool for kids

Making classical music cool for kids

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Manawatu Standard

A free classical music concert where it's OK to dance on your seat, pretend to be a conductor and sing along is headed to Palmerston North. The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra's Symphonic Boogie show is coming to the Regent on Broadway and it is designed to introduce children and young people to the national orchestra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) 3 hr Jack 22
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 7 hr TempleMicrowave 352
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 18 hr frindly 33
News Jehovah Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao Mon Jeromecoates 1
News An Open Letter to Jehovah's Witnesses (Nov '06) May 12 apocalypse 5
News Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca... May 12 apocalypse 1
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... May 9 True Christian wi... 200
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 281,049,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC