Making classical music cool for kids
A free classical music concert where it's OK to dance on your seat, pretend to be a conductor and sing along is headed to Palmerston North. The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra's Symphonic Boogie show is coming to the Regent on Broadway and it is designed to introduce children and young people to the national orchestra.
