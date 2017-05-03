Lincroft: Room for Two More, at Uucmc
Folk singer Joe Crookston takes the mic at the Unitarian Meetinghouse this Saturday at the latest in the slate of Earth Room Concerts. A little more than a year since sounding its first note in spring 2016, the Earth Room Concert Series at Lincroft's Unitarian Universalist Congregation has established itself as a successful and genuinely "alternative" outpost in the midst of a big music-mad backyard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|1 hr
|TempleMicrowave
|188
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|7 hr
|rusra02
|1
|For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V...
|9 hr
|True Christian wi...
|27
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|Tue
|DR SOS
|83
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Apr 29
|TempleMicrowave
|2,276
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|Apr 28
|red blood relative
|195
|Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finall...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC