League of American Orchestras Awards Grants to 21 U.S. Orchestras Incubating Innovation

The League of American Orchestras has announced the award of grants to 21 U.S. orchestras. The grants, in the amount of $80,000-$150,000 each, focus on an array of programs incubating organizational innovation and experimentation.

