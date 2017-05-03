Laurie School presents fantastical 'Into The Woods'
Theatre lovers and families who love the Fairy Tale classics can rejoice as Laurie Middle School's Drama department willbe presenting "Into the Woods Jr." at the Key City Theatre on May 11 and 12. "Into the Woods Jr." tells the stories of classic fairy tales with some added twists and turns, originally written by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. The story follows the Baker and his Wife, who upon learning that they have been cursed by the Witch, embark on a journey to find the objects needed to break the curse and fulfill their dream of having a child.
