Laurie School presents fantastical 'I...

Laurie School presents fantastical 'Into The Woods'

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Theatre lovers and families who love the Fairy Tale classics can rejoice as Laurie Middle School's Drama department willbe presenting "Into the Woods Jr." at the Key City Theatre on May 11 and 12. "Into the Woods Jr." tells the stories of classic fairy tales with some added twists and turns, originally written by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. The story follows the Baker and his Wife, who upon learning that they have been cursed by the Witch, embark on a journey to find the objects needed to break the curse and fulfill their dream of having a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 1 hr TempleMicrowave 188
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 7 hr rusra02 1
News For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V... 9 hr True Christian wi... 27
News Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c... Tue DR SOS 83
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Apr 29 TempleMicrowave 2,276
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... Apr 28 red blood relative 195
News Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finall... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,480 • Total comments across all topics: 280,752,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC