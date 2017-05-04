Joseph's slick and subtly modern revival

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat Directed by Paul Warwick Griffin Isaac Theatre Royal until May 14 Reviewed by Charlie Gates Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat was one of the first collaborations between lyricist Tim Rice and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. The pair would go on to write a series of smash hit musicals in the 1970s and 80s that would redefine and dominate musical theatre.

